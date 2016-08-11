FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Breitburn says time not 'ripe' for Chapter 11 plan, seeks extension
August 11, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Breitburn says time not 'ripe' for Chapter 11 plan, seeks extension

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Energy producer Breitburn Energy Partners LP wants to hold on to its exclusive right to file a plan to reorganize and exit bankruptcy until next year, arguing in court papers it needs more time to develop a consensual plan.

The Los Angeles-based company said in court papers it has been focused on stabilizing its business since filing for bankruptcy in May while working with its creditors' committee and first-lien and second-lien holders to advance a reorganization.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b2cJ1B

