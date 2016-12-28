FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Breitburn wants more time for Ch. 11 plan amid financing talks
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 28, 2016 / 1:19 PM / 8 months ago

Breitburn wants more time for Ch. 11 plan amid financing talks

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Breitburn Energy Partners LP on Monday said it needs more time to control its bankruptcy as it refines its exit financing and holds talks with some bondholders about potentially backing the company with "hundreds of millions" of dollars.

The energy producer in court papers said it wants an extension through March 13 to its exclusivity period during which it would have the sole right to propose a Chapter 11 plan. Breitburn argued that the added time would help avoid chaos and the potential for costly litigation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iqwYbd

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.