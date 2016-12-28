Breitburn wants more time for Ch. 11 plan amid financing talks

Breitburn Energy Partners LP on Monday said it needs more time to control its bankruptcy as it refines its exit financing and holds talks with some bondholders about potentially backing the company with "hundreds of millions" of dollars.

The energy producer in court papers said it wants an extension through March 13 to its exclusivity period during which it would have the sole right to propose a Chapter 11 plan. Breitburn argued that the added time would help avoid chaos and the potential for costly litigation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iqwYbd