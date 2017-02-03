Breitburn rolls out bonus plans as bankruptcy seen grinding on

Energy producer Breitburn Energy Partners LP is seeking court approval for another round of bonuses for key executive and employees, arguing in court papers the incentives are needed as its Chapter 11 bankruptcy "will continue well into 2017."

The master limited partnership in papers filed on Wednesday said the bonus programs it has drafted for this year are similar to its court-approved 2016 programs and are necessary to avert attrition that would set back reorganization efforts.

