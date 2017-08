Bankrupt Breitburn Energy Partners LP on Tuesday sought court approval for a land-swap deal to advance its plans for horizontal drilling in Texas, marking its second such motion this month amid a "frenzy" of activity in the state.

Breitburn in court papers argued for an order to allow it to move forward with land swaps with Endeavor Energy Resources LP and Guidon Operating LLC.

