6 months ago
Shareholders urge bankrupt Breitburn to cash in Permian assets
#First Republic News
February 21, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 6 months ago

Shareholders urge bankrupt Breitburn to cash in Permian assets

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Executives at Breitburn Energy Partners LP continue to underestimate the potential value of the company's assets in West Texas, which is in the grip of renewed drilling activity, according to its equity security holders.

Breitburn's "preconceived notions about the lack of equity value appear even more wrong than they did previously," the equity investors said in court papers on Thursday pointing to the resurgent Permian Basin.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2li9FE7

