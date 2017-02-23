Energy producer Breitburn Energy Partners LP is seeking an extension to the period in which it has sole right to file a plan to exit bankruptcy, with stockholders and bondholders floating plans to recapitalize the company.

Many issues still need to be tackled but plan proposals under discussion "encompass a workable framework that would significantly delever the debtors' balance sheet," Breitburn said in court papers filed on Wednesday.

