Breitburn equity investors urge mediator for restructuring talks

Talks between Breitburn Energy Partners LP and its stakeholders over a plan for the energy producer to emerge from bankruptcy are at an impasse and need to be overseen by a mediator, the company's equity committee said on Thursday.

In papers filed in Bankruptcy Court in New York, the committee said it would not stand in the way of Breitburn's bid for more time to have sole right to file a restructuring plan, but it also argued that an order for an extension should be paired with an appointment of a mediator in the company's nearly year-old Chapter 11 case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pbsoAd