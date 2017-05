Breitburn Energy Partners LP on Monday sought a court order to push the maturity date of its bankruptcy loan to Sept. 30, saying its Chapter 11 case will "obviously" run beyond the June 30 maturity as it tries to nail down a plan to exit bankruptcy.

Breitburn has been working to craft a consensual plan to restructure its debts and exit its year-old bankruptcy, but the talks have been dogged by disputes with its public unit holders.

