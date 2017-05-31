FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt energy producer Breitburn working on raising $1 billion
May 31, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 3 months ago

Bankrupt energy producer Breitburn working on raising $1 billion

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt energy producer Breitburn Energy Partners LP said in court papers on Tuesday it is on the cusp of notching a $1 billion equity infusion that would be the largest of its kind in the industry since oil prices began to crash in 2014.

Breitburn in its papers argued for more time to file a Chapter 11 plan of reorganization noting it is "currently engaged in substantive plan negotiations" and wrapping up details that include raising the cash from various bondholders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rVtN2J

