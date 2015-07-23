More bankruptcies suggests a 'distressed cycle' may be looming

(Reuters) - Large U.S. companies are filing for Chapter 11 at the fastest pace in years and a “distressed cycle” of rising corporate failures may be closer than many realize, according to an industry report.

Bankruptcy levels have “hit the floor” after slumping due to perceived high costs of filing and sustained low interest rates that made loans cheap, and now there are signs pointing to an upswing, the report released by BankruptcyData.com on Wednesday said.

