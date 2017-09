(Reuters) - Cache Inc has won final court approval for postpetition financing from Salus Capital Partners, which last year set up a credit facility for the women’s apparel retailer, to help cover costs accrued from its February Chapter 11 filing.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath on Tuesday authorized Cache to borrow up to $22 million after the company and its committee of unsecured creditors made peace.

