(Reuters) - The examiner investigating the bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp should delve into the $30.7 billion buyout of its parent company to see if the 2008 deal gave rise to any claims, the casino operator said in a court filing.

The proposal marks an about-face for Caesars, which in February had urged a narrower scope for an examiner.

