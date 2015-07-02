FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Caesars pitches court on bonuses for its restructuring staff
July 2, 2015

Caesars pitches court on bonuses for its restructuring staff

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp is seeking court approval to set aside about $550,000 for bonuses for staff it says are vital to supporting its Chapter 11 case and to keep them from taking other jobs in Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc said in court papers on Wednesday that the 22 non-insiders at Caesars Enterprise Services are “instrumental” to its success, noting they provide finance, accounting, regulatory and other corporate services allowing the operating unit to concentrate on restructuring.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JABKNX

