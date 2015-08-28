Bankrupt Cal Dive draws up consultant plan for Pemex projects

(Reuters) - Bankrupt offshore oil and gas contractor Cal Dive International Inc is seeking court approval to hire two top officers and 23 nonexecutive employees as consultants after sacking them in order to continue projects for Mexican state-run oil company Pemex.

Cal Dive has been forced into liquidation and plans to terminate its U.S.-based employees in coming weeks, but it said in court papers on Wednesday it needs the expertise of some, including Quinn Hebert, its chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer John Abadie Jr, to make sure outstanding receivables are collected effectively.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EmC94I