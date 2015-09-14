Cal Dive gets bankruptcy court OK to hire execs as consultants

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Bankrupt offshore oil and gas contractor Cal Dive International Inc has won court approval to bring back as consultants two top officers and nearly two dozen nonexecutive employees that it had sacked so they can help on projects with Mexican oil company Pemex.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi’s approval on Thursday follows a bid by Cal Dive last month to convince him the company needed the expertise of some employees it will terminate. The company said it needs the employees’ expertise to make sure outstanding receivables are collected effectively.

