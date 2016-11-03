FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Another for-profit college in bankruptcy after student aid cut
#Westlaw News
November 3, 2016 / 11:01 AM / in a year

Another for-profit college in bankruptcy after student aid cut

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A Texas-based company behind Career Point College has filed for bankruptcy, marking the latest casualty in the for-profit higher education industry.

On Monday, Dickinson of San Antonio Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection after the U.S. Department of Education cut off student aid. Much larger for-profit college operators ITT Educational Services and Corinthian Colleges Inc have filed for bankruptcy in recent years after the government cut off aid to their students.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fH7B6V

