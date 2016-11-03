Another for-profit college in bankruptcy after student aid cut

A Texas-based company behind Career Point College has filed for bankruptcy, marking the latest casualty in the for-profit higher education industry.

On Monday, Dickinson of San Antonio Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection after the U.S. Department of Education cut off student aid. Much larger for-profit college operators ITT Educational Services and Corinthian Colleges Inc have filed for bankruptcy in recent years after the government cut off aid to their students.

