a year ago
Chaparral seeks more time to negotiate and file Chapter 11 plan
September 2, 2016 / 9:46 PM / a year ago

Chaparral seeks more time to negotiate and file Chapter 11 plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Oil and natural gas producer Chaparral Energy Inc wants an additional 90 days to file a plan to exit bankruptcy, arguing in court papers it needs more time for talks with its stakeholders on its restructuring.

Chaparral said in its papers on Thursday that a court order extending the period in which it may file a plan through Dec. 5 from Sept. 6 would help it reach a consensual plan with its lenders and other creditors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bZFaOM

