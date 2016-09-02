Chaparral seeks more time to negotiate and file Chapter 11 plan

Oil and natural gas producer Chaparral Energy Inc wants an additional 90 days to file a plan to exit bankruptcy, arguing in court papers it needs more time for talks with its stakeholders on its restructuring.

Chaparral said in its papers on Thursday that a court order extending the period in which it may file a plan through Dec. 5 from Sept. 6 would help it reach a consensual plan with its lenders and other creditors.

