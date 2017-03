Chaparral Energy Inc won court approval on Thursday for its plan to exit the Chapter 11 bankruptcy that it launched last May, clearing the way for the oil and gas producer to cut about $1.2 billion in debt with a debt-to-equity swap.

"The bonds are going to be completely equitized," Keith Simon, a Latham & Watkins lawyer representing Chaparral said on Thursday at the company's confirmation hearing in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware for its restructuring plan.

