Chaparral Energy says sees exit from bankruptcy this month

Chaparral Energy Inc said on Monday it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end the month after receiving court approval for its plan to hand itself to its unsecured bondholders and general unsecured creditors.

Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware signed off on the plan last week, clearing the way for the oil and gas producer to cut about $1.2 billion in debt with a debt-to-equity swap.

