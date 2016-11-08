Chaparral Energy says needs more time for negotiating Ch. 11 plan

(Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc is seeking a court order for more time to file a plan for emerging from bankruptcy, arguing in court papers that a few more weeks will help talks with stakeholders for nailing down their support.

The oil and natural gas producer in court papers filed on Monday argued for a second extension to the period in which it alone may file a plan, noting there has been "significant progress" since mid-October in resolving outstanding issues with its stakeholders.

