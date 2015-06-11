FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Judge Bufford on Chapter 9 and impairing pensions
June 11, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Judge Bufford on Chapter 9 and impairing pensions

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Samuel Bufford presided over nearly 120,000 bankruptcy cases in his 25 years as a U.S. bankruptcy judge in the Central District of California before joining the faculty of Penn State Law. His cases included the bankruptcies of Playboy model and celebrity Anna Nicole Smith as well as Mortgage & Realty Trust, in which he underscored that a conflict of interest of one lawyer normally extends to the entire firm and disqualifies all of its attorneys. Bufford discussed Chapter 9 cases that made national headlines in recent years - in Stockton, San Bernardino and Detroit - and whether municipal bankruptcy can be used to impair pensions of public employees.

Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and brevity.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GA9oCw

