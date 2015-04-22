FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fitch concerned how Illinois and New Jersey could shift on Ch. 9
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 22, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Fitch concerned how Illinois and New Jersey could shift on Ch. 9

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings says Illinois and New Jersey appear to be tiring of helping prop up ailing local governments, a situation that could spur Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filings.

Recent developments may indicate the states are less likely to help struggling local governments, which would be the best outcome for bondholders, and instead could hasten a bankruptcy filing, Fitch said in a report released on Monday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HUcdNa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.