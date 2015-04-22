Fitch concerned how Illinois and New Jersey could shift on Ch. 9

(Reuters) - Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings says Illinois and New Jersey appear to be tiring of helping prop up ailing local governments, a situation that could spur Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy filings.

Recent developments may indicate the states are less likely to help struggling local governments, which would be the best outcome for bondholders, and instead could hasten a bankruptcy filing, Fitch said in a report released on Monday.

