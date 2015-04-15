Q&A: After Detroit bankruptcy, cities face up to troubles - Spiotto

(Reuters) - James Spiotto knows the pitfalls of municipal finance all too well. A managing director at Chapman Strategic Advisors, a municipal finance consultancy, Spiotto has established a reputation over the past three decades as an expert on state and local finance, especially Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy.

Chapter 9 returned to the headlines on Tuesday when New York Fed President William Dudley said the bankruptcies of Detroit and Stockton, California, may hint at more widespread problems in the United States than current bond ratings imply.

