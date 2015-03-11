Survey sees potential for rise in Chapter 11 filings this year

(Reuters) - Nearly half of restructuring experts surveyed by AlixPartners see Chapter 11 filings rebounding from several years of decline, and more than three-quarters see energy and resources companies most likely to face financial stress.

The business advisory firm’s Ninth Annual North American Restructuring Experts Survey and 2015 Outlook released on Tuesday found 47 percent of 165 experts forecasting an increase in filings this year. About a third expect no change and 22 percent expect a decline.

