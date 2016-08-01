Helicopter services company CHC seeks more time for Chapter 11 plan

Helicopter services company CHC Group Ltd is asking a bankruptcy court for more time to raise capital and address other issues before filing a Chapter 11 reorganization plan.

CHC said in court papers on Friday that in order to emerge from bankruptcy as a going concern it wants an extension of its exclusivity period through Jan. 3, 2017, to negotiate a new capital structure with an injection of new equity, reduce its fleet and restructure aircraft leases.

