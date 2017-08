Executive bonuses proposed by helicopter services company CHC Group Ltd should not be approved as part of its plan to emerge from bankruptcy, the government's bankruptcy watchdog is arguing as a hearing on the plan nears.

CHC will seek approval of its plan on Feb. 13 from the Bankruptcy Court in Dallas, and the U.S. trustee's objection is the only filed against it.

