Helicopter services company CHC Group Ltd said on Tuesday it has taken a major step in reconfiguring its fleet to lower leasing costs when it emerges from the bankruptcy it launched in May amid a slump in demand from energy companies.

CHC in court papers said it has struck deals on leases for 11 aircraft to boost its efforts to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy on a consensual basis with its creditors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hQl5e7