Chieftain Sand and Proppant LLC, a producer of hydraulic fracturing sand, won a bankruptcy court order on Monday approving its $35 million sale to Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Mammoth's offer last week topped a lender's stalking-horse bid by more than $30 million.

