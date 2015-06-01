FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trustee urges Chapter 7 for furniture maker Chromcraft Revington

June 1, 2015 / 8:54 PM / 2 years ago

Trustee urges Chapter 7 for furniture maker Chromcraft Revington

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chromcraft Revington Inc will not be able to find a buyer for its remaining property and the furniture maker’s Chapter 11 should be converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation, according to the U.S. Trustee.

With Chromcraft’s debtor-in-possession lender no longer willing to help the company, the time has come to liquidate assets to get the best recovery possible for creditors, Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said in a motion filed on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1I2MzHF


