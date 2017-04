Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in order to sell its remaining assets in North America and India to consulting firm Capgemini.

Ciber in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware said it has faced "liquidity challenges" despite trying to raise proceeds from its money-losing operations in Europe.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nC6fPg