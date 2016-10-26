C&J's shareholders want equity committee, question valuation

C&J Energy Services Ltd's shareholders are calling for an equity committee to represent them in the oilfield services provider's bankruptcy, arguing the company is lowballing its value and colluding with lenders to rush a restructuring plan.

The $750 million enterprise value C&J has put forth "does not appear to have any rational basis," the shareholders said in court papers on Monday. "It apparently serves as a convenient figure to justify turning over the equity to the secured lenders under the plan."

