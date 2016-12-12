FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Bankrupt C&J Energy, merger partner Nabors spar over valuation
December 12, 2016 / 11:14 PM / 8 months ago

Bankrupt C&J Energy, merger partner Nabors spar over valuation

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

C&J Energy Services Ltd's merger partner has blasted the plan by the oilfield service provider to exit bankruptcy as a "quick and dirty" attempt by lenders to seize the company just as the energy industry rebounds.

Nabors Industries Ltd, which holds about 53 percent of C&J's outstanding common shares, filed court papers on Friday that aim to stall what it called a "lighting speed" campaign by C&J to get court approval for its debt-cutting deal with lenders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hnEuTO

