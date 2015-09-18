Lawyer in U.S. diocese bankruptcies eager to hear Pope Francis

(Reuters) - Pope Francis’ U.S. visit is eagerly awaited by many Americans hoping to hear the pontiff signal a new direction for the Catholic Church, including a lawyer involved in the high-profile bankruptcies of archdioceses in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Several Roman Catholic dioceses have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in recent years under the weight of potentially huge claims stemming from child sexual abuse by priests.

