September 18, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Lawyer in U.S. diocese bankruptcies eager to hear Pope Francis

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pope Francis’ U.S. visit is eagerly awaited by many Americans hoping to hear the pontiff signal a new direction for the Catholic Church, including a lawyer involved in the high-profile bankruptcies of archdioceses in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Several Roman Catholic dioceses have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in recent years under the weight of potentially huge claims stemming from child sexual abuse by priests.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F6csGz

