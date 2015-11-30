FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Restructuring to continue reshaping U.S. coal industry
November 30, 2015

Q&A: Restructuring to continue reshaping U.S. coal industry

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nov 30 -

It’s been an ugly year for the U.S. coal industry, marked by plunging coal prices, tougher proposed regulation and a number of its companies seeking bankruptcy protection. Even politicians have taken notice. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton earlier this month unveiled a $30 billion plan to help displaced workers in coal-producing areas find new work, among other proposals. Monica Bonar, a senior director for corporate finance at Fitch Ratings, shared her outlook for the industry with Reuters. Her comments have been edited for length and clarity.

