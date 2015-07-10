Colt and Sciens to battle in court over roll-up plan

(Reuters) - Colt Holding Co and its private-equity owner will square off in bankruptcy court on Friday over the gunmaker’s plan to pay off more than $50 million in loan debt with nearly four times the debtor-in-possession financing it initially sought.

The company will seek final approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein for $75 million in financing, compared with the $20 million it sought after filing for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in June.

