FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colt and Sciens to battle in court over roll-up plan
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 10, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Colt and Sciens to battle in court over roll-up plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Colt Holding Co and its private-equity owner will square off in bankruptcy court on Friday over the gunmaker’s plan to pay off more than $50 million in loan debt with nearly four times the debtor-in-possession financing it initially sought.

The company will seek final approval from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein for $75 million in financing, compared with the $20 million it sought after filing for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in June.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1eMxjSw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.