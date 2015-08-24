Colt proposes bonuses for executives for hitting cash flow target

(Reuters) - Iconic gunmaker Colt Holding Co LLC is seeking court approval for a plan to pay up to $2.53 million in incentives to nine executives in a bid to lift its net operating cash flow as its bankruptcy case plays out.

Colt said in court papers filed on Thursday its proposed key employee incentive plan is intended to add value to the company and not designed to prevent its top ranks from quitting during its Chapter 11 case or to simply keep them in their jobs.

