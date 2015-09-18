Colt's creditors in push to sue over gunmaker's factory lease

(Reuters) - The unsecured creditors’ committee of bankrupt gunmaker Colt said they should allowed to pursue a lawsuit over the company’s factory lease or Colt will be forced into a sale or even have to go out of business.

Colt is facing possible eviction from its West Hartford, Connecticut facility, which would wipe out potentially millions of dollars in value and destroy the company, the committee said in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P9G0TH