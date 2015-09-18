FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colt's creditors in push to sue over gunmaker's factory lease
September 18, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Colt's creditors in push to sue over gunmaker's factory lease

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The unsecured creditors’ committee of bankrupt gunmaker Colt said they should allowed to pursue a lawsuit over the company’s factory lease or Colt will be forced into a sale or even have to go out of business.

Colt is facing possible eviction from its West Hartford, Connecticut facility, which would wipe out potentially millions of dollars in value and destroy the company, the committee said in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1P9G0TH

