Colt seeks extended control of bankruptcy after reaching key deal

Gunmaker Colt is seeking more time to file a plan to exit bankruptcy now that it has a restructuring support agreement it says is key to wrapping up its Chapter 11 case by the end of year.

Colt said in court papers filed on Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware, that it needs to extend the period of exclusive control of its bankruptcy by 90 days to prevent competing plans from being filed.

