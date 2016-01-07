FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sciens sees prompt exit for Colt from Ch. 11 with modified plan
Sections
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Harvey Aftermath
Texas churches sue FEMA for disaster relief
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 7, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Sciens sees prompt exit for Colt from Ch. 11 with modified plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 7 -

Sciens Capital Management said on Wednesday it remains committed to investing in Colt Holding Co LLC after the iconic gunmaker said its private equity owner missed a deadline for putting $15 million into it, prompting the company to modify its reorganization plan.

Sciens in court papers said it had to delay investing in Colt because it did not have full documentation for its investors on funds it would put into the gunmaker, adding that a short delay would still allow the company’s reorganization to “close promptly.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OC0A1e

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.