Sciens sees prompt exit for Colt from Ch. 11 with modified plan

Jan 7 -

Sciens Capital Management said on Wednesday it remains committed to investing in Colt Holding Co LLC after the iconic gunmaker said its private equity owner missed a deadline for putting $15 million into it, prompting the company to modify its reorganization plan.

Sciens in court papers said it had to delay investing in Colt because it did not have full documentation for its investors on funds it would put into the gunmaker, adding that a short delay would still allow the company’s reorganization to “close promptly.”

