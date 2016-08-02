Oil and gas companies may push corporate defaults to 2009 levels

More oil and natural gas companies defaulted on loans in the first half of this year than in all of 2015, raising the possibility that 2016 will see the highest level of U.S. corporate defaults since 2009, according to Moody's Investors Service.

With 16 oil and gas companies defaulting in the second quarter, total defaults in the sector for the first half of the year reached 30, the credit rating agency said in a report on Monday. That compared to 26 all of last year.

