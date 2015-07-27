Corporate Resource files for Ch. 11 after refinancing falls apart

(Reuters) - Staffing company Corporate Resource Services Inc has filed for bankruptcy after discovering an affiliated business had not paid an estimated $80 million in taxes, which derailed refinancing negotiations.

Corporate Resource had been in talks to replace Wells Fargo Bank as its lender when it learned in January that TS Employment Inc, a payroll services provider with common ownership, was deep in debt to tax authorities. That ended refinancing talks and Wells Fargo refused continued funding, according to Chief Restructuring Officer J. Scott Victor.

