FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corporate Resource files for Ch. 11 after refinancing falls apart
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Corporate Resource files for Ch. 11 after refinancing falls apart

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Staffing company Corporate Resource Services Inc has filed for bankruptcy after discovering an affiliated business had not paid an estimated $80 million in taxes, which derailed refinancing negotiations.

Corporate Resource had been in talks to replace Wells Fargo Bank as its lender when it learned in January that TS Employment Inc, a payroll services provider with common ownership, was deep in debt to tax authorities. That ended refinancing talks and Wells Fargo refused continued funding, according to Chief Restructuring Officer J. Scott Victor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OKo02n

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.