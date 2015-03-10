COURTSHIP: Cal Dive taps O'Melveny for Ch. 11 amid oil price slump

(Reuters) - Offshore oil and gas contractor Cal Dive International Inc is looking to lawyers at O‘Melveny & Myers, including the chair of its U.S. restructuring practice, to help guide it through its bankruptcy after filing for Chapter 11 protection last week.

The filing has garnered attention as a potential harbinger for the domestic energy industry. U.S. crude prices have more than halved since June, a blow to oil and gas producers and forcing cuts to capital spending, which is weighing on contractors like Houston-based Cal Dive.

