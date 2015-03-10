FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COURTSHIP: Cal Dive taps O'Melveny for Ch. 11 amid oil price slump
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 10, 2015 / 7:17 PM / 3 years ago

COURTSHIP: Cal Dive taps O'Melveny for Ch. 11 amid oil price slump

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Offshore oil and gas contractor Cal Dive International Inc is looking to lawyers at O‘Melveny & Myers, including the chair of its U.S. restructuring practice, to help guide it through its bankruptcy after filing for Chapter 11 protection last week.

The filing has garnered attention as a potential harbinger for the domestic energy industry. U.S. crude prices have more than halved since June, a blow to oil and gas producers and forcing cuts to capital spending, which is weighing on contractors like Houston-based Cal Dive.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HwgdS5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.