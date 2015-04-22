COURTSHIP: Gibson Dunn gets nod for Standard Register's Ch. 11

(Reuters) - Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher won bankruptcy court approval last week to serve as general bankruptcy and restructuring co-counsel for the printing and marketing company Standard Register Co.

Falling demand for printed training materials and the cost of servicing debt and pension obligations pressed the Dayton, Ohio-based printing and marketing company to file for bankruptcy last month. The company entered Chapter 11 with a $275 million stalking-horse buyout offer from Silver Point Capital, one of its existing lenders.

