Cryptocurrency exchange operator Cryptsy may follow Mt. Gox, once the world’s biggest bitcoin exchange, into bankruptcy after it was hacked and millions of dollars of digital assets were raided from customer accounts.

In a statement posted on its website on Thursday, Cryptsy said trading and withdrawals would be suspended indefinitely as it reviews its options.

