Friday deadline may trigger bankruptcy for California hospitals

(Reuters) - The Daughters of Charity Health System in California will file for bankruptcy if the state’s attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate, rejects the ailing hospital chain’s planned sale this week, according to its chief executive.

Robert Issai told Reuters he expects the sale, which has sparked a nasty fray between two major health-sector unions and split the state’s politicians, to be approved with some conditions. Attorney General Kamala Harris must decide by Friday whether to approve the $843 million deal.

