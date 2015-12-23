FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Firm accused of using Ch. 11 to kill debt collection class action
#Westlaw News
December 23, 2015 / 1:09 PM / in 2 years

Firm accused of using Ch. 11 to kill debt collection class action

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

A hedge fund has allegedly abused Chapter 11 bankruptcy to acquire a debt collection business, shield it from consumer class action lawsuits and flip it, according to the lawyers for the class who are now seeking sanctions.

The allegations stem from the 2009 bankruptcy of American Corrective Counseling Services Inc, which was among a handful of companies that teamed up with district attorneys to collect debts from consumers who bounced checks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kgPHFE (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

