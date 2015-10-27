Miller Energy bankruptcy to lift Fitch's leveraged default rate

Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings expects its trailing 12-month U.S. institutional leveraged loan default rate to rise this month due to three new defaults, including the bankruptcy filing by Miller Energy Resources Inc.

The Texas-based oil and gas company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Anchorage, Alaska, earlier this month, joining a number of energy exploration and production companies pushed into bankruptcy by low prices for oil and natural gas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1POCd1z