The default rate for U.S. speculative-grade companies will fall to about 4 percent by the end of next year from a current 5.6 percent as liquidity pressures ease, especially among oil and gas companies, according to Moody's Investors Service.

"Absent an unexpected downturn in the economy, liquidity conditions should be pretty good," John Puchalla, a senior vice president with Moody's, said on Thursday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h99pC6