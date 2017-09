(Reuters) - Delphi Automotive is fighting to dismiss a lawsuit by hedge funds seeking $300 million under the auto-parts maker’s 2009 reorganization, in a case that turns on what constitutes a bankruptcy distribution.

Affiliates of Solus Alternative Asset Management, Angelo Gordon & Co and Highland Capital Management filed the lawsuit last year, alleging they are owed the money as unsecured creditors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EnHyVW