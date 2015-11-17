FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Delaware judge denies interim trustee for stalled casino project
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 17, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Delaware judge denies interim trustee for stalled casino project

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A casino project that has been idle for 15 years does not warrant the appointment of a trustee while the developer contests an involuntary bankruptcy petition, a U.S. Bankruptcy judge in Delaware has ruled.

Creditors of Diamondhead Casino Corp, represented by Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole, failed to show an interim trustee is necessary, Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein wrote in a 14-page opinion published Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1l21I2q

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.