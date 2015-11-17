Delaware judge denies interim trustee for stalled casino project

A casino project that has been idle for 15 years does not warrant the appointment of a trustee while the developer contests an involuntary bankruptcy petition, a U.S. Bankruptcy judge in Delaware has ruled.

Creditors of Diamondhead Casino Corp, represented by Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole, failed to show an interim trustee is necessary, Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein wrote in a 14-page opinion published Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1l21I2q